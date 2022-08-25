Imran Khan gets interim bail until Sept 1.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad approved an interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

An FIR was registered against him under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Margalla police station for threatening the judge and other senior officers of the Islamabad Police during the rally.

However, Imran Khan appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad today and filed a petition for pre-arrest bail in a case of hurling threats at police officers and a lady judge.

چیئرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی انسداد دہشت گردی کی عدالت سے یکم ستمبر تک عبوری ضمانت منظور- #عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/igCFnau0J4 — PTI (@PTIofficial) August 25, 2022

The former premier adopted in his petition that the police registered an anti-terrorism case against him out of vengeance, demanding that the court accept his request for pre-arrest bail.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad conducted the hearing and approved Imran Khan’s interim bail until September 1. The court ordered the PTI chairman to submit a surety bond of Rs100,000.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside the ATC, and they chanted slogans in favour of Imran Khan and against the government.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured around and on the premises of the Judicial Complex as over 400 personnel deployed. All roads leading to the Judicial Complex have been closed, and no irrelevant person is allowed entry into it.

However, today was the last day of the protective bail given to Imran Khan by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

It also merits a mention here that the IHC had granted transit remand to Imran Khan in the case, ordering him to appear before the trial court within three days.

