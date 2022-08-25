Gill moves court for bail in sedition case”: Shahbaz Gill, the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was accused of encouraging revolt against authorities, and on Thursday, he applied for bail before a nearby sessions court.

According to sources, Gill entered a plea through his legal counsel, claiming that the reason for the lawsuit against him was “bad faith and political malice.”

The first informant report (FIR) in the crime, for which Gill was imprisoned, was allegedly twisted and contained portions of Gill’s statement. According to the application, Gill could not be charged under the FIR’s listed provisions.

PTI leader asked judge to release him on bail

Gill had already undergone a preliminary medical checkup as per the jail handbook upon his transfer there on judicial remand. He had few variations in his blood pressure, sugar, and other measurements, according to sources.

The medical officer was informed by Gill that he was taking medication for each of them. Sources further stated that Gill had a history of coughing, illness, and respiratory issues.

He received a B grade following the medical examination and was then taken to his cell.

Request for physical remand is denied

Shahbaz Gill was remanded to prison on judicial remand after an Islamabad municipal court on Wednesday denied the Islamabad police’s request for an extension of his physical remand.

The police’s request for a seven-day extension was denied by Judicial Magistrate Malik Aman since Imran Khan’s chief of staff’s physical remand had ended on August 24.

The judge informed Gill’s attorney, Faisal Chaudhry, that the power of attorney had already been signed when he announced to the court that he intended to have it signed.

“Case-based entirely on fabrications”

Following the hearing on Wednesday, Gill’s attorney Chaudhry addressed the media and stated that a bail application would be submitted right away to free the PTI leader, claiming that the entire case against him was founded on “nothing but lies.”

According to Chaudhry, “custodial torture” must be prohibited by everyone, and everyone must speak out against it.

He also brought up the ongoing standing committee bill against involuntary torture in detention, arguing that the administration must approve it.

After filing a sedition case at the Kohsar police station in the federal capital due to his contentious comments on the military, Gill was detained on August 9. The following day, he appeared before the judicial magistrate, and on August 12, he was placed under judicial remand and taken to jail.