Pakistan’s current account deficit dwindles to $1.2bn in July

Pakistan’s current account deficit shrank to $1.2 billion in July compared to $2.2bn in June – a 45.45 per cent month-on-month drop, data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday showed.

The SBP attributed the decline to a sharp drop in energy imports and continued moderation in other imports. “The narrower deficit is the result of wide-ranging measures taken in recent months to moderate growth & contain imports, including tight monetary policy, fiscal consolidation & some temporary administrative measures,” it said in a tweet.

However, the current account deficit increased 42pc year-on-year. A deficit of $851 million was reported in July 2021 compared to $1.1bn this year.

Meanwhile, the trade of balance in services, while still negative, dropped by 62pc month-on-month on the back of a 40pc decrease in imports compared to a 17pc decline in exports. The trade of balance in services stood at $260m in July compared to $682m in June, the data showed. Moreover, the trade deficit decreased by 9pc year-on-year.

Workers’ remittances, which is considered as the economy’s backbone, declined by 9pc month-on-month, coming in at $2.52bn in July compared to $2.76bn in the previous month.

There was an 8% decline in remittances, which decreased to $2.524 billion in July 2022, in comparison to $2.736 billion in the same period last year. Furthermore, the import bill also witnessed a marginal increase of 0.4% YoY, clocking in at $6.175 billion in July 2022, in comparison to $6.149 billion in the same period last year. In July, Pakistan’s import bill of goods and services decreased to $6.175 billion, down from $8.35 billion in June, a decrease of 26%. On the other hand, Pakistan’s exports also registered a massive decline during the month of July, clocking in at $2.825 billion, down from $3.77 billion in June, a decrease of 25%.

The current account balance is a key figure for Pakistan’s economy. A widening deficit in the current account puts pressure on the currency that fell to its record low against the US dollar last month. With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, prices of energy commodities and food items have increased, putting further pressure on net importers like Pakistan.

Deficit of primary income rose to $403 million in July 2022 compared to $289 million in same month of the previous year.

The combined deficit of goods, services, and primary income edged up to $3.753 billion in the corresponding month while during same month of last year, the deficit was recorded at $3.712 billion.