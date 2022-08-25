PKR falls by 72 paisa against dollar in interbank

The PKR continued falling for the third straight session on Wednesday, declining by 72 paise against the dollar in the interbank market. Data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the local currency closed at Rs218.38 per dollar, down 0.33 per cent from yesterday’s close. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.14 and closed at Rs 217.35 against the last day’s closing of Rs 216.21. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs 1.59, whereas an increase of Rs 2.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.10. The local currency had fallen to a record low of Rs239.94 on July 28. It had then recovered for 11 straight sessions, closing at Rs213.90 on August 16. However, the rupee again started falling from August 17.