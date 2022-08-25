New Day, Old Trick

Only days after rumours about Asif Ali Zardari’s opposition to the federal government’s decision to put the PTI chief Imran Khan behind bars ran wild and rife, the former president has about-turned the narrative. A not-so-veiled dig at Mr Khan saw him talking about a man’s “lust for power” in a high-profile party meeting followed by a plea to the government to establish the writ of the law. Since Mr Zardari is a key member of the grand alliance ruling the roost (at least, federally), his politicised assertions and pandering to the mercurial sentiments speak more to his own designs for the future than someone willing to share the administrative burden.

The impressive renaissance of his party from the wilderness to the mainstream table has irked many to wonder when the sagacious veteran would have the last laugh. On second thoughts, opposition parties believe that shoving the ruling PML(N) under the prickly financial predicaments has already earned him a toothy grin and a hearty chuckle. However, smart politicking to fall back in good graces should not come at the expense of fanning the flames of an instigating discourse. The fixation on widening the gulf between a major political player and all pillars of the state appears to be a knee-jerk exercise with no regard whatsoever to the dire implications for the country.

That Pakistan is in no position to let an intense season of manoeuvring steal the thunder from the crippling national problem should have been known to old hands. Federal Minister Marriyam Aurangzeb’s voice of reason, as she remarked “accountability…should move ahead as per the law and not by the politically vested interests,” has, nonetheless, come as a much-needed cool gush of air and should be rightfully followed by all leading parties. Let the honourable courts decide whether what transpired in the controversial rally tantamounts to a threat to the judiciary.

In the meanwhile, diverting all energies to save the drowning common man from the onslaught of skyrocketing electricity bills; establishing the writ of the state in the north– where it is needed more than ever–against the upcoming Taliban regime and the inextinguishable shrieks and moans of the flood victims are all reasonable pitches to play the ball. It has been a while since the new government started warming up, and if the coalition cannot lead even now, it would be better to call it quits and come up with a new solution for millions of hapless Pakistanis. *