Ayesha Omar vacations in Greece

The latest pictures and videos of showbiz diva Ayesha Omar from her Greece vacation have gone viral on social media. The ‘Bulbulay’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, treating her millions of followers with a series of pictures and videos from her latest trip to Mykonos, Greece.

The celebrity touched down on the Island of Winds last week and has been filling her travel diaries as ‘Mykonian Warrior’ – from chasing the aesthetic sunset to eating out at the stunning boutique restaurants and exploring the island life.

“That great ball of Fire: Respect. And Him: Gratitude,” read the caption on one of the picture galleries with stunning golden hour snaps of the actor.

The viral clicks – which see Ayesha Omar flaunt her on-fleek style game, in a feathery black dress and facial chain – received immense response from her 5.4 million followers on the social site, with thousands of likes and numerous compliments.

A glance at the comments sections of her posts:

Killing it ayeshaaaaa

Queen

Luv you and looking that view

Mykonian Warrior. Sending you lots of love and prayers

Beautiful sunset

So pretty

You look stunning. Keep shining.

On the professional front, Omar was last seen as Soha in ARY Digital’s on-air serial ‘Habs’. Moreover, she has given stellar performances in several films and dramas, and is best known for her performance as Khoobsurat in the sitcom ‘Bulbulay’.