Syra Yousuf reveals the best beauty advice she got from her grandmother

Actor Syra Yousuf revealed the best ‘beauty advice’ that she got from her grandmother in the viral video. A video from a recent interview of the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor with a digital portal is doing rounds on the internet where Syra Yousuf reveals the ‘best beauty advice’ she had been passed upon in the now-viral video. During a segment, when Syra was asked, “What was the best beauty advice passed down to you?”, she replied, “Beauty advice passed down by my dadi (grandmother) was ‘don’t drink tea, sanwali hojaogi (your complexion will turn dark)’.” She further added, “But that’s not true, I drink a lot of tea and I don’t think it has anything to do with complexion.”

Furthermore, the actor noted that she was also advised to use a lot of coconut oil. At another point, the celebrity mentioned that she doesn’t let Nooreh (her daughter) indulge in a lot of makeup products, and tell her to ‘do it once she grows up’. Syra Yousuf, who is one of the most-followed celebrities from the country on social media, often takes to the feed to treat her millions of fans with glimpses of quality time with her daughter Nooreh.

On the acting front, Syra was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ as Arzoo Daniel. The actor, who began her career as a video jockey for a local music channel, has impressed audiences with stellar performances in the serial ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ as well.