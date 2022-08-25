Falak Shabir runs out of money during vacation

In the viral clip from their Paris trip, singer Falak Shabir tells wife-actor Sarah Khan he has no money left.

Shabir shared a new video of his better half Sarah Khan and their little one Alyana Falak from their Paris trip on the photo and video sharing application. The musician recording the clip can be heard telling Khan – who was busy shopping at a clothing outlet – that he has run out of money. To which, the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor quipped, “You have two responsibilities on your shoulders now, need more money.” Shabir interrupted her saying, “I’m ready to take the third as well.”

The funny video – originally shared by Falak Shabir on his Instagram stories – was reposted by several entertainment pages and has now gone viral across the internet. Instagrammers loved the adorable chemistry of the celebrity couple and dropped heart-warming wishes for the two.

Sarah and Falak are currently vacationing in Paris with their family, and are treating social users with adorable family glimpses and heart-melting videos of baby Alyana. The celebrity couple exchanged rings in July 2020 before getting married in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyana Falak in October 2021. The beloved duo, with quite a fan base on social media, never fails to set couple goals for millions of admirers with their gestures and love for each other.