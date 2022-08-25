Nicole Kidman shows off jacked arms on magazine cover

Nicole Kidman is jacked at every age. The Big Little Lies alum, 55, showed off her ripped arms as the cover star for the latest issue of Perfect magazine, which hails Nicole as the recipient of the “Perfect Icon Award.”

On the cover, the Academy Award-winning actress sported a grey Diesel mini skirt and colourful crop top as she posed in a wide stance with her arms up and muscles flexed. Nicole rocked waist-length red hair featuring blunt chin-length pieces framing her face.

Nicole shared images from the magazine shoot on Instagram on Monday, captioning the post, “Thank you darling” and tagging Perfect magazine founder and stylist Katie Grand.

Stars praised the Undoing actress’ magazine look in the comments section of her post, including actress Naomi Watts, who commented, “Wowza all of these pics!! And those abs nic!!!”

Actress Kerry Washington commented, “Wow!!!!” while celebrity stylist Julia Von Boehm wrote, “amaaaazing images! in LOVE!” This isn’t the first time Nicole has shown off her toned physique on a magazine cover. For Vanity Fair’s February 2022 issue, the actress wore a Miu Miu mini skirt and matching crop top, resembling a sexy schoolgirl outfit.

While the look garnered some backlash online, the Moulin Rouge star later admitted that she was the one who chose to wear the getup. “I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?'” Nicole recalled during a chat with director Baz Luhrmann for Vogue Australia in May. “And Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like, ‘You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!'”

Nicole added that while she did leave the Vanity Fair shoot second-guessing her fashion choice, she later said, “Eh, oh well.”

“‘Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately,'” she continued. “And just have some fun. And just commit, like really commit when I show up … But there’s got to be some fun. And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box.” The full Nicole Kidman shoot and interview features in Perfect Issue Three ‘Perfect Awards’ Autumn/Winter 2022, which goes on newsstands Sept. 1, theperfectmagazine.com.