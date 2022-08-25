$3 billion on the way

Qatar’s Emiri Diwan Wednesday said the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) aimed to invest $3 billion lending support to the cash-strapped Pakistan.

“The Qatar Investment Authority announced its aspiration to invest $3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” said Emiri Diwan, without giving details. The announcement was made during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visit to Doha. Shehbaz held official talks with Qatari Ameer Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday after a meeting with the QIA on Tuesday.

“His Highness stressed the importance of the brotherly and strategic relations between the two countries and their aspiration to enhance economic partnership by raising trade exchange and promoting investments through the Qatar Investment Authority,” Emiri Diwan said. Bloomberg reported that Qatar’s $445 billion sovereign wealth fund was currently assessing the strategic investments in the key economic sectors of the South Asian nation. It added that people familiar with the matter said that the investments might be in Pakistan’s “main airports in Islamabad and Karachi, as well as in the renewable energy, power and hospitality sectors”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Wednesday expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed to work together to further strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The two leaders, who met here at the Diwan-e-Amiri, during their extensive consultations, exchanged views on bilateral, regional and international issues. The Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and senior members.

Upon arrival at the Diwan-e-Amiri, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Amir in an official ceremony and presented a Guard of Honour.

The two leaders then held delegation-level consultations, which were followed by a lunch banquet hosted by the Amir in the honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his entourage. The two sides agreed inter alia to strengthen institutional engagement to increase bilateral trade; deepen collaboration in the agriculture and food sectors; boost cooperation in the fields of energy; encourage and facilitate Qatar’s investments in Pakistan’s renewable energy, tourism and hospitality sectors; provide more opportunities to Pakistanis interested in working in Qatar; and expand cooperation in defence, aviation and maritime domains. The Amir reassured the Prime Minister of Qatar’s commitment to forge a stronger economic partnership with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister thanked the Amir for the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)’s readiness to invest US $ 3 billion in various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan. Lauding Qatar’s remarkable economic transformation, the Prime Minister congratulated the Qatari leadership for its visionary and forward-looking approach and wished the Qatari people more success in the future. Recalling Pakistan’s long-term partnership with Qatar in the field of LNG cooperation, he thanked the Amir for Qatar’s vital support in meeting Pakistan’s energy needs. The two sides also explored new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector. The Prime Minister stressed that the Pakistanis working and residing in Qatar were not only a source of strength for the economic progress of both countries but also a testament to the value of people-to-people linkages. He hoped that Qatar’s rapid economic growth would present even greater opportunities for Pakistanis in the future.

The Prime Minister appreciated the extensive arrangements made by the Government of Qatar for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022. He assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan’s support for the successful organization of the mega event. As the two leaders also exchanged views on the developments in the region, the Prime Minister appreciated Qatar for its long-standing and continuing efforts to promote peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. The two sides agreed to work together to help address the grave humanitarian and economic crises confronting the Afghan people, stressing that the situation warranted the international community’s scaled up assistance.

The Prime Minister highlighted the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and underscored the importance of a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for sustainable peace, security and prosperity in South Asia. The Amir of Qatar congratulated the Prime Minister on assumption of office and wished him full success. He also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan. The Amir appreciated the important contribution of Pakistanis in the development of Qatar, and shared Qatar’s resolve to provide enhanced employment opportunities for Pakistanis, in line with the Qatar Vision 2030.