Karachi division LG polls postponed until improvement in weather

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed local government elections in Karachi division as recommended by the provincial election commissioner Sindh, due to inclement weather and non-availability of law enforcers.

A spokesman for the commission said in a statement that the decision to postpone LG polls was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja. Provincial Election Commission Sindh told the meeting via video link that there would be severe issues in transporting over 63,000 polling staff especially women staff to 4,900 polling stations due to flooding and other related issues. Sindh chief secretary, inspector general police, and law enforcement agencies also presented reports recommending postponement.

The Election Commission secretary, in his report said that Meteorological Department director general in his report predicted that torrential rains would lash Karachi from August 27 to 28 – disrupting the election arrangements. The ECP Secretary said that the Sindh chief secretary and IG had conveyed in writing that the local administration, police, and other security agencies were busy in relief activities in flood hit areas and a large number of police force was needed for maintaining security in flood hit areas hence force was not available for election duties. The IG in his report told the meeting that nearly 50,000 policemen were deployed in Karachi division during last elections. Out of which some 33,000 were from Karachi. Some 16,000 policemen were brought from rural areas of Sindh for ensuring peaceful elections. Rangers were deployed at most sensitive polling stations for maintaining law and order situation.