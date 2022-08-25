China announces aid for flood-ravaged Pakistan

China announced on Wednesday that it will provide relief and cash assistance to Pakistan, affected by flash floods and property destruction, which have left thousands marooned since mid-June.

A statement issued by China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing has decided to “provide emergency humanitarian supplies, including 25,000 tents and other supplies in dire need, to be delivered as soon as possible.”

“The Red Cross Society of China will provide $300,000 in emergency cash assistance to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society,” the statement added.

Since June 14, over 700 people have died as a result of devastating floods triggered by torrential downpours in southern and northern Pakistan.

The statement said China has already delivered 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, and 50,000 pieces of waterproof canvas to the victims under the social and livelihood cooperation framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It said China will “continue to promote bilateral cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation and against climate change.”

Beijing believes, the statement said, with the joint help of the international community, the Pakistani government and people in disaster-hit areas “will overcome the difficulties and life and work will go back to normal at an early date.”

“Our hearts go out to the bereaved families, the injured and those in the stricken areas,” said the ministry.

Recalling Pakistan’s assistance after the earthquake hit Wenchuan in 2008, the statement said: “China and Pakistan are true friends and good brothers sharing weal and woe.”

“We are always ready to help each other in the face of major natural disasters.”