Elahi orders medical camps to prevent infectious diseases in flood-affected areas

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over Disaster Management Ministerial Committee meeting being held at CMO today. Provision of relief activities relating to the flood affected areas in Rajanpur, Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan came under review. CM directed Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal to visit the flood affected areas forthwith and further directed him to oversee the relief activities for the flood affectees. CM further directed to expedite rescue and relief operation and all institutions should help the flood affectees in a unison manner. He stated that unexpected water came into the streams of Koh-e-Suleman due to torrential rains.

The CM vowed that the Punjab government will not leave any stone unturned to help their affected brothers and sisters in the prevailing situation. It was decided during the meeting to enhance the financial aid of the heirs of the deceased persons due to heavy flood and rains. He disclosed that we would redress the losses being occurred to the houses, fields and the livestock. CM directed to timely provide food to the people in the relief camps and directed to ensure provision of dry edibles and food hampers to the affectees present in the relief camps. Pervaiz Elahi directed to increase the number of medical camps in order to prevent the infectious diseases in the affected areas adding that the Livestock Department should ensure provision of surplus fodder for the animals as well. CM directed to provide essential facilities to the affectees in the relief camps. Provincial Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat, Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ali Afzal Sahi, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Brig. (R) Ejaz Shah, Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Rescue 1122 evacuates 200 stranded people in flood-hit area: The district emergency service Rescue 1122 has rescued about 200 flood-affected people who were left stranded due to washing away of an access road by recent torrential rains in Prova Tehsil.

According to the rescue 1122 spokesman, most of the stranded people were women, children or elderly persons in Bharki and Makkar villages which were disconnected following torrential rains that eroded a link road in the area.

He said these people were shifted to safer places through rescue boats after hours-long operation which was carried out under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Numan Khan Marwat.

Moreover, he said that rescue 1122 was engaged in relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas and the flood victims were provided with all possible assistance.

He said that Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to effectively and promptly respond during emergency situations and protect the lives and properties of citizens.