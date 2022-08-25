GB top achievers in FBISE examination visit NSU

A group of twenty students achieving top positions in the Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education from Gilgit Baltistan visited the National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary of Gilgit Baltistan, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, and other high officials were also with this group, said a press release. During the welcome ceremony, the Vice Chancellor briefed students about the importance of skills education in the contemporary era and various opportunities for the country’s youth, including GB students.

He also described the contribution of the Chief Secretary towards uplifting the NSU that was highly appreciated and lauded by the entire administrative and academic members of the university. It is worth mentioning here that Mr. Mohyuddin, before his elevation to the Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan, was serving in the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in Islamabad.