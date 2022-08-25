Fundraising campaign launched for SKMCH&RC Karachi

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has launched a fundraising campaign for its third, and Pakistan’s largest dedicated cancer care facility, currently under construction in Karachi. The hospital management said that construction work is progressing according to the planned timelines.

Cancer treatment is often a costly and arduous process, with many patients having to make trips over long distances to seek treatment at specialised facilities. After the successful completion of treatment, further visits for follow-up are required that can go on for years.

One of the aims of SKMCH&RC has been to make state-of-the-art cancer care more accessible to patients, and the construction of the third and largest Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi will raise the bar of cancer care services in the city, and especially benefit the people of Sindh and Balochistan.

The project, which will be twice the size of the SKMCH&RC in Lahore, is expected to be commissioned at a total cost of PKR 22 billion. It will be equipped with the latest medical technology and will be staffed by highly trained and accredited professionals. SKMCH&RC, Karachi will continue the legacy of SKMCH&RC in Lahore and Peshawar, where all patients receive the best possible care, irrespective of their ability to pay.

This fundraising campaign encourages everyone across the world to contribute towards building SKMCH&RC, Karachi in any way possible, starting with only PKR 1,000. The management of the Hospital has urged the public to donate generously for the project as they did while building the first Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore twenty-seven years ago. People can also contribute towards building SKMCH&RC, Karachi by becoming founding donors; creating a lasting legacy by dedicating rooms in memory of loved ones; or by sponsoring equipment used in treatment. For further information and guidance on becoming part of a new dawn of hope for Karachi, visit our website: www.shaukatkhanum.org.pk.