Lahore police distribute welfare grant among personnel

Lahore Police, in supervision of its Commander Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, has distributed an amount of rupees more than rupees 95 lac crore 70 thousand so far among police personnel and their family members this year as welfare grant to financially support and facilitate them in marriages of their children, educational stipends, medical treatment, funeral charges, group insurance and other welfare related matters.

A financial grant cheques distribution ceremony held today at Capital City Police Headquarters office where CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed as many as 109 cheques worth more than rupees 60 lac and 93 thousands as financial grant among employees of the Lahore police and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees. DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal, In-charges Welfare Eye and other related officers were present on this occasion. Financial grant cheques regarding Maintenance Allowance, Dowry Allowance and Group Insurance were distributed among the employees and their family members. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that “the welfare of police officers, the officials and their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs is our top priority”.

Welfare Eye wing in CCPO office is providing online welfare services and focal persons have also been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families regarding their different financial matters. According to the details, an amount of rupees more than 69 lac 66 thousand as maintenance allowance, rupees 05 lac 90 thousand as Dowry Allowance, rupees 12 lac and 25 thousand as Group Insurance, more than rupees 05 lac and 14 thousand as last month pay and rupees 2 lac and 75 thousand were distributed among 241 police employees and their family members this year till now through Capital City Police Headquarters.