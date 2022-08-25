Shahbaz, Zardari on foreign trips leaving flood victims in a lurch : Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the Shahbaz-Zardari government left the flood affectees in a lurch and is busy in making foreign tours and enjoying luxuries. In a statement Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Mr. Shehbaz Sharif flood is not in Qatar but in Pakistan where people are being abandoned and facing misery. The looters and plunderers are mercilessly spending the national resources on their personal luxuries and excursions. He denounced that corrupt gang is not seeing the nation getting drowned in the flood. Only the Punjab and KPK governments are helping the flood affectees jointly together with the army, police and rescue departments. The Adviser on Information said that Imran Khan by collecting additional tax gave subsidy to the nation on electricity and petrol. Imran Khan spent the public money only for the welfare of the masses.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif by filling the aeroplane reaches London to visit the Darbar of national culprit Nawaz Sharif. He said that the corrupt government make a false claim of empty exchequer when it comes to providing relief to the masses but rather spend the national exchequer on their personal luxuries and their foreign trips are not coming to an end. The Pakistani nation has not seen such an apathetic and a corrupt Shehbaz-Zardari government. Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that on the one hand Shehbaz-Zardari government wails that the national exchequer is empty and on the other hand take their paraphernalia to Qatar. Shehbaz Sharif returned from Qatar unsuccessfully. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took a group of 25 people and reached Paris and Canada.

Since the time Bilawal Bhutto has become a Minister, is not staying in Pakistan and is spending the public exchequer on his foreign tours and luxuries. PDM gang has nothing to offer to the masses and are mercilessly spending the national exchequer for their own comforts and luxuries. CM Pervaiz Elahi is himself overseeing the rescue and relief operation for the flood affectees.