Political stability vital for economic prosperity: Baligh

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said political stability is vital to attain economic prosperity in the country and all political parties should play their role.

Talking to PML-N parliamentarians led by Mrs Zakia Shahnawaz at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said political parties played an important role in stability and promotion of democracy in the country. MNA Waheed Alam Khan, MPA Rahat Afza, former MPA Dr Farzana and former special assistant to Prime Minister Hanif Abbasi were also present.

The governor said public service had always been a hallmark of the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), adding that every step had been taken towards development and improvement of the

country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said that the journey of public service would continue. The governor said party workers were an asset of any political party, adding that doors of the Governor’s House were open for party workers and the public.

Balighur Rehman said economic situation had improved a great deal today and everyone had a role in development of the society. The governor said public representatives should strengthen contact with the people and play their role in solving their problems.

Governor offers condolence to the families of Matiullah Khan, Ch Tanveer, Rana Tariq: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman visited the residence of the late former Olympian Mutiullah Khan and expressed grief and sorrow to his family.

He prayed Allah for granting Jannat al-Firdous to Olympian Matiullah Khan and patience to the bereaved. Governor appreciated Matiullah Khan’s excellent services in the field of hockey. On this occasion, the deceased’s son Muteebullah Khan, and other relatives were present.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman also visited the residence of former Bahawalpur President Chamber of Commerce and Industries Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq to express condolence over the death of the latter’s mother. He prayed for the departed soul.

Later, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman went to the residence of the late Chaudhry Muhammad Tanveer, former President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce, where he expressed his condolences to the children of the deceased. He prayed Allah for granting the deceased a place in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved family. He praised the late Chaudhry Muhammad Tanveer for his outstanding services to the Chamber of Commerce and Industries.