Graduation ceremony of ‘No 56 Combat Commanders’ Course held

The Graduation ceremony of ‘No 56 Combat Commanders’ Course was held at Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE) where Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Administration), Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa was the Chief Guest. While addressing the course participants, the Chief Guest said that ACE had polished their professional skills and enhanced their tactical awareness, a PAF news release said. He stressed that they must continue to strive for excellence in their upcoming assignments as core professionals. He further said that success in future wars depended on timely addressing new trends in warfare, enhancing contemporary technologies and integrating future capabilities. The Chief Guest also expressed his satisfaction on implementation of emerging warfare concepts in the elite institution of PAF. He awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Squadron Leader Osama Sharif Ghani while Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Squadron Leader Muhammad Ayaz.