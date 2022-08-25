PTI leaders get bail in Section 144 violation case

An additional sessions court granted Wednesday interim bail to six PTI workers in a case of violation of Section 144 registered against them for holding a rally on August 20 in the federal capital. Additional Sessions Court Judge Faizan Haider Gilani granted interim bail, against surety bonds of Rs20,000, to the PTI leaders. Those granted the bail included Saifullah Niazi, Ali Awan, Raja Khurram, Faisal Javed, Sadaqat Abbasi and Shahzad Waseem. The members of the former ruling party had filed bail applications earlier in the day after a case was registered against them and 19 other PTI leaders in the Aabpara police station.

The party leaders had participated in a rally held to protest PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and ‘custodial torture’. According to the PTI leaders’ lawyers, the case against them was “baseless”, adding that the rally was peaceful and the cases were an “attempt to suppress” the leaders. They maintained that the provisions the leaders were charged under were bailable and pleaded that bail be granted. The Islamabad police filed a case against PTI chief Imran Khan and other party leaders for violating Section 144 during their rally in Islamabad. According to the first information report (FIR), filed by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Anwar, the federal capital police had made announcements through loudspeakers that Section 144 was imposed in the city however, the rally continued.

The complaint maintained that over a thousand PTI supporters had flocked to Islamabad’s Zero Point Interchange “on the orders of Imran Khan” and carried the party paraphernalia including flags. “They were chanting slogans for Gill’s release,” the ASI said, adding that the PTI supporters had “scared and threatened” the residents by blocking the road. “The rally’s participants, while using loudspeakers, chanted anti-government slogans,” he said. He further claimed that citizens’ and commuters’ daily activities were disrupted by the rally.