Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 25 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 122000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 142300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 25 August 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 142300 Rs. 130441 Rs. 124513 Rs. 106725 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 122000 Rs. 111833 Rs. 106750 Rs. 91500 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 12200 Rs. 11183 Rs. 10675 Rs. 9150

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.