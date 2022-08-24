Inherited beauty secrets by Syra Yousaf

Actor Syra Yousuf disclosed the best beauty advice that she obtained from her grandmother in the viral video.

A video from a new interview of the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor with a symbolic gate is doing rounds on the internet where Syra Yousuf said the ‘best beauty advice’ she had been moved upon in the viral video.

During a section, when Syra was asked, “What was the best beauty advice passed down to you?”She said, “Beauty advice passed down by my dadi (grandmother) was ‘don’t drink tea, sanwali ho jaogi (your complexion will turn dark)’.”

She added more, “But that’s not true, I drink a lot of tea and I don’t think it has anything to do with complexion.”

Also, the actor highlighted that she was also guided to use coconut oil.

Syra quoted that she doesn’t let Nooreh (her daughter) have interest in a lot of makeup products, and advised her to ‘do it once she grows up’.

Syra Yousuf, the most popular and charming celebrities from the country on social media, sometimes clip to the feed to treat her millions of fans with the impression of best time with her daughter Nooreh.

A Little while ago, she was trolled due to her skin. Assessment and online bullying for not fulfilling these irrational beauty standards aren’t new and the newest celebrity to have in this web is Syra Yousuf.

She was trolled for not having beautiful skin and looking ‘older’ in a picture posted by her sister Palwasha Yousuf.

On the drama front, Syra was last seen in ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ as Arzoo Daniel. The actor, who started her career as a video jockey (VJ) for a normal music channel, has won the hearts of audiences with great performances in the serial ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ as well.