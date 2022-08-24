Prince Harry’s son Archie died almost: everyone in tears. Meghan Markle sheds light on one of the ‘scariest moments of her life when baby Archie was caught in a “near-death experience” while she was away on an official royal engagement.

The mother-of-two and former royal started her admission off by detailing the entire incident on her new episode for the Archetypes podcast with Spotify.

Prince Harry’s son Archie died almost: everyone in tears

“There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

“We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.”

Archie was not in the nursery at the time, as his, then-nanny, had decided to take him downstairs when she stepped out for a snack.

The fire erupted from a heater inside the housing unit nursery, where the couple had dropped Archie off for a nap during their African tour in 2019.

“There was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls, and we finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire at the residence. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.”

“We came back. And, of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what do we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. I said, ‘This doesn’t make any sense’.”

Archie was not in the nursery at the time, as his, then-nanny, had decided to take him downstairs when she stepped out for a snack.

The fire erupted from a heater inside the housing unit nursery, where the couple had dropped Archie off for a nap during their African tour in 2019.