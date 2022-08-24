TikTok influencers boycott Amazon in activism push for workers’ rights

TikTok influencers with a combined following of more than 51 million have declared they won’t collaborate with Amazon until the e-commerce giant makes significant labor concessions and stops its anti-union activities.

An advocacy group going by the name Gen-Z for Change claimed to have organized the “People Over Prime Pledge,” in which more than 70 well-known TikTok users pledged their support for Amazon employees.

The statement makes reference to Amazon Prime, a paid membership offered by the online retailer that offers advantages like quick deliveries but also puts pressure on employees who work to complete orders.

The organization wrote in a letter that TikTok had more than a billion users, “We are calling on Amazon to listen to its staff and make concrete changes to their workplace climate.”

We will stop Amazon from monetizing one of the biggest social media platforms in the world until adjustments are made. The coalition is advocating for the company’s employees to get a minimum pay of $30 per hour, better access to medical care, and relaxation of productivity standards.

Amazon, which has long rejected unionization efforts in its US sites, is also being urged by the coalition to end its opposition.

TikTok activism

Gen-Z for Change head of strategy Elise Joshi stated on Monday, “We have always realized how crucial creators are to the Amazon marketing model.

The 20-year-old continued, “Makers, especially TikTok creators, are the entrance to young people; we are recovering that authority.

Creators on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms can earn money by promoting products in posts and directing customers to an e-commerce business through an Amazon Influencer Program that was created five years ago.

Some, but not all, coalition members were involved in that cooperation endeavor before they started last week refusing to work with Amazon in any capacity, including direct sponsorships and use of the e-commerce giant’s storefront.

Organizers of Gen-Z for Change reasoned that it is their duty to promote social justice because they had the ability to reach tens of millions of young internet users.

The requests, in this case, were made by labor activists who won a vote earlier this year to open the first union shop at one of Amazon’s US warehouses.

In answer to a question, an Amazon spokesman named Paul Flanigan replied, “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our employees is our top priority. Amazon has invested billions of dollars in safety measures, technology, and other things to protect employees.