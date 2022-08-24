Imran Khan allows to contest by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court allowed PTI chairman Imran Khan to contest by-elections in the NA-108 (Faisalabad) and NA-118 (Nankana Sahib) constituencies while rejecting objections of the Election Commission of Pakistan and a PML-N candidate’s plea challenging the acceptance of ex-PM’s nomination papers.

Imran Khan had filed his nomination papers from nine constituencies of the National Assembly. However, his nomination papers for NA-108 were rejected by the district election commissioner, while the papers for NA-118 were challenged by PML-N.

His papers for the remaining constituencies were accepted.

Justice Shahid Waheed heard the petition filed by Shizra Mansab Kharal, a candidate in the same election, who argued that the returning officer (RO) had accepted the PTI chairman’s nomination papers without looking at the facts. “The RO failed to take into account the fact that the former prime minister concealed the gifts he had received from the Tosha Khana,” she said, adding, “Imran also did not deliberately disclose his and his wife’s assets. The papers were submitted to the RO without their verification by the oath commissioner.”

The tribunal remarked that the candidate does not need to mention the details of the items taken from Toshakhana even if they have sold them, in case they did charity with the amount acquired from sale in charity.

Later, the court disposed of PML-N’s plea.

According to an ECP statement, the by-elections for the constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and Karachi’s NA-237, NA-239, and NA-246 will be held on September 25.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the date for the by-polls after National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 PTI lawmakers — nine on general and two on reserved seats.