India sacks officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan: The government of India has fired three air force officials for “accidentally shooting a missile” into Pakistan in March.

The incident has heightened tensions between the two nuclear-weapons states.

The “very regretful” incident was blamed on a “technical breakdown” during routine maintenance, according to Delhi.

Islamabad has cautioned Delhi to “be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such ignorance” and to avoid repeating the mistake.

The officers responsible for the March 9 incident were fired, the Indian Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the report, an inquiry determined that the officers’ “violation of Standard Operating Procedure” resulted in the inadvertent discharge of the BrahMos missile.

The BrahMos cruise missile is a nuclear-capable cruise missile developed jointly by Russia and India.

The missile traveled at Mach 3 – three times the speed of sound – at an altitude of 12,000m (40,000ft) and flew 124km (77 miles) in Pakistani airspace before falling, according to Pakistan’s air force.

The missile had “endangered many passengers and international planes in Indian and Pakistani airspace,” as well as “human lives and property on the ground,” according to the military.

After the event, India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, stated that India prioritized the “safety and security” of its weapon system and that any flaws discovered in the system would be addressed following an investigation.

India and Pakistan have a hostile relationship, with both countries claiming ownership of Kashmir, despite controlling only a portion of it.

The two countries have previously fought wars over the disputed territory, and Delhi has regularly accused Islamabad of supporting separatist rebels in Kashmir, which Islamabad denies.