Economic relations pivotal in new chapter of Pak-US relations: Pak Ambassador to the United States Ambassador Masood Khan has said that economic relations were pivotal in the new chapter of Pak-US relations. Pak Exports to the United States, significant growth of our tech sector, and Pak diaspora provided a solid foundation to diversify and strengthen our relations with the United States.

He was addressing participants of the National Management Course here at the Embassy of Pakistan Washington today. Officers from various occupational groups, undergoing their mandatory training before assuming senior positions in Pakistan, are currently visiting the United States as part of their training program.

Dilating Pak-US relations, the Ambassador said that the relations between the two countries date back to the creation of Pakistan. The two countries have stood together for making peace, building peace, and keeping the peace.

Like human relations, the relations between the two countries have endured the test of time despite ups and downs. He said that tackling security issues dominated developmental and economic issues in the past two decades however, there was a complete consensus between the two countries to promote their economic ties.

Recent engagements, high-level Pak-US Health Dialogue, and other interactions at an institutional level were reflective of this commitment.

The Ambassador said that shared values between the two countries were a source of strength for the bilateral relations. Strong partnership in the education sector and the natural inclination of Pakistani youth towards US academic institutes and American universities would not only provide our youth with the opportunities to learn advanced knowledge but was the most productive investment towards the relations between the two countries.

Masood Khan said that the Pakistani diaspora could play a critical role in removing misperceptions not only about Pakistan but also about the United States. Pak-American community, he said, was not only contributing to the socio-economic development of the United States but was also on the front line in cementing Pak-US relations.

Discussing institutional linkages between the two countries, the Ambassador highlighted engagements in trade, investment, health, education, climate change, green energy, agriculture, and the tech sector.

The Ambassador especially highlighted the US support to the tech sector in Pakistan which he said was witnessing remarkable growth and was poised to serve Central and West Asia, Middle East and North America.

On a question by a participant, the Ambassador observed that any attempt to see Pak-US multifaceted relations in the context of any other country or through a specific prism would amount to limiting the scope of the relationship. He appreciated recent statements of the US leadership regarding Pak-US relations which reflected their wisdom, sagacity, and far-sightedness.

The Ambassador stressed the need for promoting economic ties, saying that the success of US businesses in Pakistan, robust links between the Pakistani business community with their US peers, and strong networks of professionals would play a critical role in promoting the economic ties between the two countries.