‘Both Sit in Silence for A While’ bends the boundaries of traditional theatre

Olomopolo Media has joined hands with Ali Junejo and Rasti Farooq to bring you ‘Both Sit in Silence for A While’; an original dark comedy play that’s inspired by absurdist writings. The play is making its rounds throughout the country and garnering some great reviews by audiences.

Starting its journey in Lahore, the play is all set to move audiences in Karachi next. With the positive reviews rolling in, it’s clear that theatre-lovers are in for quite a treat; It is more than just a play. It is an experience.

Written, directed, and co-produced by the uber-gifted Ali Junejo, the multifaceted talent also stars in the show. Commenting on the play, he says, “‘Both Sit In Silence For A While’ is a play born of many little musings and maybe some reflection. All the fun ‘what if’s’ I could throw at these two, I chucked at them mercilessly. To see what would happen.”

Co-producer and co-star, Rasti Farooq shares her take on the play, stating, “Both Sit In Silence For A While tickles that part of my brain that wants to see people be unreasonable and merciless with one another. Because often times that’s the place where most of us hide in our most private moments. It’s been a supreme joy traversing that space with Ali.”

Farooq has been commended on her brilliant acting and profound range in the play by critics and viewers alike. Her performance is not one to be missed!

Finally, co-producer, Kanwal Khoosat of Olomopolo Media gave her thoughts on the show, saying, “Join us for when words are more than we wanted yet less than what we need! Olomopolo is breaking barriers as usual bringing you an unconventional story, an intimate audience experience and a boundary-bending take on being coupled”

The show toys with the idea of how far we are willing to go for what we want. This is a truly revolutionary play creating a new space in the theatre scene of Pakistan.