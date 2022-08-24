Rupee continues fall against dollar after currency shortage

The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar during Tuesday’s intraday trade in the interbank market as the country faces a currency shortage. The local unit closed at 217.66 after losing Re1 against the greenback in the interbank market following a currency crunch, which according to analysts is taking place due to the new rules imposed by the United Arab Emirates, smuggling, and the lifting of the import ban. The UAE has made it mandatory for Pakistani travellers to declare 5,000 dirhams at the airport when landing – leading to an increase in the price of the US dollar in the open market.