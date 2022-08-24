Eurozone economy shrinks again, hit by inflation

European economic activity fell for a second straight month in August, a keenly watched survey revealed Tuesday, as high inflation fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine darkens the outlook. The S&P Global Flash Eurozone PMI index dropped to its lowest level in 18 months as rising prices hurt demand for services and supplies to manufacturing. The PMI fell from 49.9 in July to 49.2 in August. A reading below 50 represents a contraction in business activity. The index dropped under 50 in July after 16 months of growth, as inflation driven by soaring energy prices and supply chain crises batters the world economy. Manufacturing was already down last month but the downturn has now spread to services, including tourism, which had helped some EU economies hobble through the summer. “Cost of living pressures mean that the recovery in the service sector following the lifting of pandemic restrictions has ebbed away,” said Andrew Harker of S&P Global Market Intelligence.