Pakistan women’s cricket team head coach David Hemp to leave his post in October

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed national women’s head coach David Hemp is not seeking an extension to his two-year contract which expires in October. “The replacement of David will be announced in due course,” said a spokesman for the PCB. David has made the decision due to his family commitments. Former Bermuda batsman was heading the Pakistan women’s team coaching staff since October 2020. David, who played 22 ODIs for Bermuda and 271 first-class games, has previously coached Melbourne Stars at the Women’s Big Bash League and the Victorian women’s team. He is a qualified UK level four coach, who also had a coaching role with Australia’s team for cricketers with an intellectual disability, and was the director of coaching at Scotch College.

David said in a statement: “I have enjoyed living in Pakistan and working with the women cricketers, but it has also been difficult on me and my young family as I have been unable to spend enough time with them like any other father. After consulting my family, I have conveyed this difficult decision to the Pakistan Cricket Board, which has very graciously understood my situation and accepted my decision.” He added it had been incredibly enjoyable and satisfying working with the Pakistan women cricketers. “Although results in international arena may not truly reflect the hard work and effort that went into the planning and preparations, I am satisfied that I gave my very best and the girls equally responded.” He said he was especially pleased with the emergence of Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 award and became the first Pakistan women cricketer to win the ICC Cricketer of the Month award and displayed her excellent talent in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. “I am optimistic we will see many more young women cricketers from domestic competitions and talent hunt programmes to enter the Pakistan framework and contribute in the teams’ future achievements,” he said.

“I want to thank everyone at the Pakistan Cricket Board, women’s wing and the entire side who not only backed and supported me but also made my stay memorable and comfortable. I will remain a big fan of Pakistan women’s cricket, will continue to follow their progress with excitement and remain confident that better results and successes await them down the road.” Tania Mallick, PCB Head of Women’s Wing, said: “It is sad to lose someone of David’s caliber, enthusiasm and strong work ethics, but at the same we also understand and accept that family has to come first. The PCB thanks David for all his efforts and contributions, and wishes him best of luck in his future endeavours.”