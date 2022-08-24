Muzarabani back in Zimbabwe squad for Australia ODIs

HARARE: The fit-again fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani has made a comeback into Zimbabwe’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia starting on August 28. Muzarabani missed Zimbabwe’s recent limited-overs series against Bangladesh and India at home with a thigh muscle tear, but was passed fit to depart for Townsville on Tuesday with the rest of the 15-member squad. Regis Chakabva will lead Zimbabwe for a third successive ODI series with regular captain Craig Ervine still recovering from hamstring injury. Tendai Chatara (collarbone fracture), left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza (shoulder tendon injury) and opening batter Milton Shumba (quadricep injury) were all unavailable for selection as well. The last time Zimbabwe played an ODI in Australia was during the 2015 World Cup, before which their previous assignment in the country was a tri-series involving the hosts and India way back in 2004.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.