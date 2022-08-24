Sylhet to host 2022 Women’s Asia Cup starting October 1

DHAKA: The 2022 Women’s Asia Cup will be held at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh, from October 1 to 16, with seven teams competing in the T20 tournament. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is yet to officially announce the dates of the tournament, but the details were confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) women’s committee chairperson, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel. The tournament will take place after the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concludes in the last week of September. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its first-ever women’s Future Tours Programme last week, in which the first two weeks in October had been earmarked for this year’s Women’s Asia Cup.

According to the tournament itinerary, India — the most successful team in the history of the competition — Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE, are the participating nations besides the hosts, and will arrive in Bangladesh on September 27 and September 28. The Women’s Asia Cup — which has been played in the T20 format since 2012 — is usually a biennial competition, but was last held in 2018 with unfancied Bangladesh clinching a final-ball thriller over six-time winners India in Kuala Lumpur, to lift their maiden major title. The 2020 edition, which was scheduled to take place in Bangladesh and later postponed to 2021, was eventually cancelled. Among the seven teams set to play, UAE and Malaysia booked their berths through the qualifying route after entering the final of the 10-team ACC Women’s T20 Championship that took place in June. UAE, undefeated and eventual champions in that competition, defeated the hosts Malaysia in the final by five wickets.