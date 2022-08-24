Teen star Gauff to play Auckland as tournament returns

WELLINGTON: Teenage prodigy Coco Gauff will play at the ASB Classic in Auckland in January when the New Zealand tournament returns after a three-year hiatus because of Covid. The 18-year-old American was one of the stars of this year’s French Open when she reached her first Grand Slam final before losing to world number one Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Gauff will start her 2023 season at the Auckland tournament, which is a warm-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne. Serena Williams won the 2020 women’s singles title in Auckland just before the start of the pandemic. “I am super-excited to be returning,” said Gauff. “I definitely missed New Zealand the last two years and I am excited to kick my year off back in Auckland.”