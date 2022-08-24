Balochistan postpones anti-polio drive for a week

The anti-polio campaign was postponed for a week as a result of heavy rainfall and floods across Balochistan. The Chief of the Emergency Operation Cell (EOC), Hameedullah Nasar said the provincial government had decided to postpone the scheduled anti-polio campaign because of floods in Balochistan. The campaign was scheduled to be launched on August 29 across the province. Hameedullah Nasar said that the campaign would start now on September 5 across the province. The campaign would continue for five days in Balochistan, he mentioned.