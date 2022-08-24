Dengue fever outbreak in Hazara

Dengue Fever has hit back all over Hazara division where dozens of the people were admitted to various hospitals in the region.

After reporting of dengue virus case in Khalabat Chhohar Colony Sector No. 2 district Haripur, District Health Officer (DHO) Haripur Dr. Manoor Khan Afridi ordered spray in the Khalabat township, the spray campaign for the prevention of dengue virus was completed in Chhohar Colony.

Health department has also started fog spray in several areas of Haripur including GT road, Circular road and inside the city areas. The department also issued directives for precautionary measures against dengue fever.

The situation of Dengue fever in district Mansehra is alarming as more than 20 patients including 5 women of the same village Phagla caught by the virus and have been admitted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra. The dengue fever patients have the facility of Sehat Insaf Card for treatment.

During the last few years district Mansehra is the worst hit by dengue fever where hundreds of patients had been registered from almost every union council.

People have complained that in the affected areas of Mansehra district administration and health department have sprayed only once or twice despite the outbreak of the disease.

They claimed that during the incubation period of the larva through August health department did nothing for the eradication and now Dengue is on the peak.

In Abbottabad, mostly the dengue fever cases have been registered from Sherwan circle while 4-5 case of Tehsil Havelian has been reported.