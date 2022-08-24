Two-day training program inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR on value chain

A two-day training program was inaugurated at PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi regarding the value chain edition of agriculture production, has the main objective to update the participants about modern methods related to agriculture, by adopting they will not able to increase crop production, but also play their full role in the development of the country’s economy. In the ceremony, the president of Zarai Taraqiati Bank of Pakistan (ZTBL) Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel was also participated, where the Vice-Chancellor of Arid University Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman along with all deans, directors, faculty members and management staff were also present.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training workshop, Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel said that while Pakistan is facing severe problems such as decreasing agricultural land and increasing population, old and unorganized methods of yielding & production are also among the major causes of food insecurity in the country. He said that our farmers are not behind from any developed country in term of hard work, but the field in which we are lacking behind is our weak academia-industry linkages. Assuring his full support for academia-industry strong linkages he further said that the universities are important means of imparting modern knowledge and research to the people.

In his address, University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman said that banks have a very important role in agricultural value-addition because without their financial support, as it is impossible to get modern agricultural machinery, fertilizers and other agricultural medicines. Being a subsidiary and specialized bank for agriculture sector compared to other commercial banks, more responsibility lyses on ZTBL to play its vital role for bringing innovation and revolution in agriculture sector of the country, he said.

While highlighting the strong link between universities, industry and government and the steps taken by PMAS-AAUR for strengthening it, Dr. Qamar said that the purpose of universities is not only to educate students but to make them skilled in their respective fields.

On this occasion, a memorandum of understanding was also signed between PMAS-AAUR and ZTBL to further promote mutual cooperation. At the end of the ceremony he thanked the President of ZTBL for correctly assessing the issue of agriculture sector and inviting its creditors to find a solution.