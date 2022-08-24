Pakistani students win bronze medal in teenage English competition

A Pakistani student, Misha Pervez from Learning Alliance Faisalabad has received the bronze medal in the Global Finals of Teeneagle English competition which was held in London, United Kingdom from 31st July 2022 to 7th August, 2022. Students from all over the world participated in this competition. Among the 500+ students, Misha bagged the third position in Eaglet category. Teeneagle is an International English Competition for students from Grades 5 to 12. Teeneagle challenges students and gives them the opportunity to showcase and improve their English skills. Students prepare from selected resources. UK participants will receive a 10% discount at any of Teeneagle partnership universities for their first year of undergraduate studies. The competition was brought to Pakistan by an education organization Eye on Ivy, which offers strategic advice and guidance on the admissions process to a wide variety of programs abroad.