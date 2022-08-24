Minister assures govt employees of housing facility

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday said it was the priority of the coalition government to provide housing facility to the government employees in the federal capital.

While inaugurating the development works of the Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Green Enclave-II (Sky Gardens) for the federal government employees, he said that quota would be allocated for the lawyers, journalists, members of parliament and common citizens in the residential projects of the federal government.

“In this time of inflation, the government is utilizing all out resources to fulfill the dream of providing own housing to the government employees for their ease,” he added. Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Senator Hidayatullah Khan, MNA Maulana Kamaluddin, Secretary Housing Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid, Chairman Joint Venture Sky Gardens Haji Ismail and senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works were present besides a large number of allottees.

The minister expressed the hope that all the hurdles would be removed in the housing projects to ensure their early completion. Abdul Wasay appealed the courts to dispose of the pending cases of the housing projects as the delay was affecting the common people. He said the obstacles in the housing project of Pakistan Bar Association have been removed and it was made active.

He said the allottees of the Sky Gardens housing project had been waiting for a long time, but now the development works have been revived and hoped that the developer would hand over plots to the allottees shortly.

The minister said the government was committed to complete all the public welfare projects soon and the Sky Gardens project was operational after almost six years. Director General GFEHA Tariq Rashid earlier briefed the minister about the Green Enclave-II (Sky Gardens) and said that in this flagship project of the federal government the ongoing development work was started on joint venture, in which 70 percent quota has been set for government employees and 30 percent for the private sector.

He said that about 6,000 kanals of land has been allotted to the name of Housing Foundation for the Sky Gardens project, while another 11,000 kanals of land was also a part of the project. In the project, Tariq Rashid said that around 530 kanals of land have been allocated for green areas, while land has also been allocated for schools, colleges and mosques.

Tariq Rashid said that around 500 kanals of land has been allocated for the construction of apartments. Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Shallwani said as many as 6000 government employees would get benefit from the project and the Ministry was committed to fulfill the requirements of the houses to the employees.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan said that the hurdles in the way of the ongoing projects for government employees should be removed the own houses for the government employees would be provided. Haji Ismail said that in the light of the orders of the federal government, all the resources are being used to complete the development works of the project soon and assured that the development work would be completed shortly and handed over to the FGEHA.