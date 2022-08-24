Four light-intensity earthquakes hit IIOJK

Four earthquakes jolted Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in less than eight hours on Tuesday. According to Kashmir Media Service, however, no loss of life or damage to property was reported. The earthquake’s epicenter, which occurred at 2:20 am, was 61 km east of the Katra area in the Jammu region. Officials said the quake hit at latitude 33.07 degrees north and longitude 75.58 degrees east at a depth of 10 km. The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu region at 3:21 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.