KP CM vows to resolve all issues of merged tribal districts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that the provincial government would stand with people of tribal districts and would take every step to resolve their all issues. He expressed these views during a meeting with Minister Zakat and Usher, Anwar Zen Khan who briefed him about the ongoing peace sit-in in Bajaur, demanding steps for improving law and order situation in the Bajaur.

In the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the ongoing tribal peace sit-in and the overall situation in other tribal districts. On the directives of the Chief Minister, Special Assistant for Information , Barister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif and Minister Anwer Zeb Khan would visit Bajaur district on Wednesday to meet the negotiation committee of the tribal Jirga.

He said that solution to every problem lies in negotiations and present problem would also be resolved very soon through talks. KP Govt decides large-scale vaccination campaign against LSD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided a large-scale campaign to prevent the speedy spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle. The decision was taken in a meeting regarding lumpy skin disease held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting reviewed the current situation of the disease in the province and preventive strategy against it.

The meeting decided the purchase of a lumpy skin preventive vaccine on an emergency basis to vaccinate 7 million cattle during the campaign.