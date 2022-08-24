13 national parties sinking national economy, institutions: Cheema

Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the Titanic of 13 political parties is sinking the national economy and the institutions. In a statement he said that the so-called experienced team proved to be highly incompetent. He disclosed that the national fiscal deficit has reached upto 105 percent in the last three months adding that the national kitty had been filled up during the tenure of Imran Khan. The PTI government was giving subsidy on petrol and agriculture adding that the GDP percentage had reached near six percent but the PDM gang played havoc with their governance.

He stated that the exports has reached almost to zero percent and the factories as well as industries are shutting down. During the tenure of PTI government even the shutdown factories had become functional and there was shortage of labourers. He highlighted that under the leadership of Imran Khan there was historic increase in the exports in the country which the incompetent and inefficient Shehbaz government ruined it.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the incapable Shehbaz government has no time except to put their opponents to political victimization activities. During the tenure of incompetent Shehbaz government, the price-hike has broken 50 years record. 43 percent price-hike is proving the incompetence of 13 political parties. Omar Sarfraz Cheema stated that if the present incompetent government is not removed then the uncontrollable price-hike will bring a major havoc in the country. He disclosed that according to the vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the Punjab government is vigorously pursuing its objective to bring reforms in the institutions. In a statement, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that under the leadership of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi, Punjab government has taken a mega step to change the police culture. Punjab police in order to redress the public grievances promptly and providing them relief has launched two new services.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema revealed that the Punjab Police WhatsApp Services and Online Complaint Management System have been launched. He said that the Punjab government is setting the Online Punjab Police Services on modern lines. Punjab Police WhatsApp Service has been started in order to provide expeditious services to the citizens. Adviser on Information said that every citizen can get quick relief from the Punjab Police WhatsApp Number 03317871787.