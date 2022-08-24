Neelam Muneer looks ethereal in latest pictures

The latest picture gallery shared by film and TV A-lister Neelam Muneer Khan has gone viral on social media platforms. The ‘Bikhray Moti’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Monday and shared a couple of new pictures of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

Khan wrote the name of her on-air drama – ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ – in the caption of the Instagram post.

The viral snaps see Neelam Muneer Khan look ethereal in an all-white floor-length eastern outfit, paired with a matching dupatta on her shoulder. She completed the elegant look with statement earrings, blowdried hair and bright pink lips. The stunning pictures garnered an amazing response from her 6.4 million followers on the social site, with at least 35,000 hearts from users of the platform within a few hours, along with numerous compliments for Khan in the comments section.

Being one of the most followed celebs of the country on social media, Khan often takes to her official accounts to share glimpses of work as well as personal life with her millions of fans. On the work front, Khan last appeared on the big screen with Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’.

She is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai.’ The play – which airs in prime time every Monday – follows the tale of Rabi and her cousin-fiance Mateen, while some uncontrollable incidents pulled the two apart.