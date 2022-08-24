Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad hold hands as they leave theatre after watching ‘Vikram Vedha’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad were spotted leaving a movie theatre on Sunday. The stylish couple were holding hands as they walked out of the theatre wearing masks and matching baseball caps. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, the couple are seen twinning with each other in black outfits.

It was reported that they watched the trailer of Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming movie, Vikram Vedha. The film, a remake of a Tamil hit by the same name, also stars Saif Ali Khan. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The couple were recently vacationing in Europe and their pictures were all over the internet. From fancy dinner dates to romantic long drives, Hrithik and Saba shared some adorable pictures from their vacay. Saba shared a series of pictures from their time at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and captioned it as, “Where the Jazz cats at??”. The pictures soon went viral and Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussane Khan commented and wrote, “sooo cute!!” with red heart emoticons. The couple also walked the red carpet together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party.

On the work front, Hrithik’s Vikram Vedha is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. The Tamil film was written and directed by husband and wife Pushkar and Gayathri. In an interview with PTI, the makers revealed why they chose Hrithik. Gayathri said, “Hrithik was the first actor to call us after the film’s release to appreciate it. He gets the depth and soul of Vikram Vedha. He is a talented actor, and it has been incredible. There is no ego even if we don’t agree on the same thing. Even when he needs clarifications, it is never about the star of the. It is about the story of the film. He is extremely down to earth.”

Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Saba was recently seen in the web series Rocket Boys.