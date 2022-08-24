Ariana Grande shares rare look at her natural curls in makeup-free video

Ariana Grande is showcasing her natural curls from side to side. It might be easy to forget that the pop star doesn’t have slick straight hair considering she’s known for rocking a high pony with long straightened ends. However, Ariana skipped her signature style for the launch of her new body care collection.

Taking to Instagram Reels on Aug. 21, the “positions” singer not only showed a rare glimpse of her natural curls but her flawless skin in the makeup-free video.

At the start of the video, her hair was pinned up with a few curly strands peeking out and framing her bare face. Another shot captured Ari sitting in a white tub with her back turned against the camera, as she brushed her fingers through her wet strands and lifted it up into a pony.

The spa-like beauty campaign video perfectly complemented the star’s new body care line, in which she teased the four God Is a Woman products: a body scrub soufflé, a body oil, a hand and body cream and a travel-sized version of the fragrance.

“i am so excited and proud of this step and of all that we’ve created thus far,” the 29-year-old gushed. “it will never get old to me when people tell me that they love our fragrances or when i smell them on someone and they say ‘thanks, it’s yours!'”

She added, “it’s an honour to create things and to then see you enjoy them in every / any capacity.”

In recent months, the Grammy winner has put her signature glam on the backburner, opting for a more minimal makeup style. Just last month, the “thank u, next” singer introduced skincare-infused concealers from her r.e.m. beauty line.

“I like knowing that it’s hydrating and nourishing my skin while I’m wearing it,” Ariana described the product in a July tutorial. “A little goes a long way-the coverage is really impressive.”

Last year, Ariana opened up about becoming a cosmetics founder and how she planned to navigate this space.

“I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever,” she told Allure for its October 2021 issue as the cover star. “I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m huge fan of my peers that do both and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories.”

She continued, “Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”