Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish wedding celebration in Georgia

It was a nice day for a white wedding for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. On Aug. 20, the two tied the knot for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his estate in Georgia in front of their family and friends. Affleck and Lopez both wore white, as did their guests and wedding party.

Their kids-the actor and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, and JLo and ex-husband Marc Anthony’s twins Max and Emme, 14, all took part in the ceremony, which lasted 20 minutes and was officiated by life coach Jay Shetty, an eyewitness told E! News.

“At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water,” the person added. “It was very romantic and classic. They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all.”

As seen in aerial photos shared by multiple outlets, J.Lo walked down the aisle-covered in a white runner-in a short-sleeve Ralph Lauren gown with a long, fluffy train and extra-long veil. Affleck sported a white tux jacket over black pants.

The couple are not the first celebrity pair to feature all-white attire at their wedding. Beyoncé, sister Solange, their mom Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland implemented the same dress code at their own nuptials.

J.Lo and Affleck’s wedding ceremony, which took place a month after the couple’s exchanged marriage vows in Las Vegas last month, also featured white floral displays and a white piano.

Their celebrity guests included Affleck’s BFF Matt Damon and wife Luciana, the actor’s longtime colleagues and mutual friends director Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, a.k.a. Jay and Silent Bob, plus agent Patrick Whitesell and wife Pia Miller.

Not seen at the wedding: The groom’s brother Casey Affleck, who was photographed in Los Angeles earlier in the day, Garner, who TMZ reported was spotted that afternoon at a Sam’s Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, or Anthony.