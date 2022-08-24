Govt ‘disappoints’ govt

Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said the government and institutions must establish writ of law, otherwise PTI Chairman Imran Khan will target and weaken them.

During a meeting with PPP ministers and leaders in Karachi, Zardari who has returned to the country from Dubai, criticized former prime minister Imran Khan for targeting the Pakistan Army and judiciary. “This man is criticizing our army every day,” he said, “while officers and soldiers of the same army are sacrificing their lives in the war against terrorists in two provinces.”

“He threatened the army, police and now a woman magistrate,” the ex-president lamented. “He is now targeting the judiciary and has threatened a woman judge in Islamabad,” he added. “He is challenging everyone to arrest him,” said Zardari.

“This is not tolerable,” he added and urged the judiciary to “see if this man is above the law”.

“All institutions must ponder to establish their writ of law lest the law, constitution and institutions fall victim to his lust for power,” he said. “Since losing power Imran Niazi has lost his temper and his addiction to power is driving him mad with the passage of time,” said Zardari. “His main focus is to get power again come what may,” he said as he appealed to the judiciary to take notice of Imran’s threats to judges, the ECP and army.

“He is not above the law,” he stated as he inquired “why such a soft corner is being given to him.” Zardari also said that Imran Khan targeted him, his sister Faryal Talpur, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz by sending them to jail. During the meeting, Zardari urged his party ministers and leaders to focus on the rains and flood victims rather than indulging in politics at this critical time.

“Almost all of Sindh along with the other provinces are reeling from the devastation,” he noted, “so we should focus on rescue and relief activities.”