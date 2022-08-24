Imran booked in another case

Islamabad Police on Tuesday registered another case against former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and 18 others for staging a rally in the federal capital in violation of Section 144, a private TV channel reported.

The first information report (FIR) of the case – registered in Abpara Police Station – nominated 19 persons including PTI leaders Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, AML chief Sheikh Rasheed, and others. The FIR read that PTI took out a rally in Islamabad on August 20 despite the imposition of Section 144. It said that PTI leaders and around 1,000-1,200 participants gathered at Zero Point at Khan’s behest. It added that the participants of the rally blocked roads and halted the movement of vehicles. They chanted slogans against the government on loudspeakers in violation of the Amplifier Act and intimidated motorists.

The FIR said that the participants were informed through a megaphone that staging protest was banned in Islamabad under Section 144 and they were asked to disperse. However, they paid no heed to it and continued chanting slogans. Later, the protesters headed towards F-9 Park.