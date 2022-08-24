The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he was ‘aware’ of the recent terrorism charges against PTI chief Imran Khan and had called for an ‘impartial legal process’. Imran was booked in a terrorism case on Sunday for threatening a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally that drew a strong reaction from the federal government. Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in response to a question during a press briefing on Monday, said the UN chief was ‘aware’ of the charges against Imran and emphasized the “need for a competent, independent and impartial legal process”. “The secretary general urges calm, lowering of tensions and respect for the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” he said. Separately, US State Department Spokesman Ned Price said it was also aware of reports about the charges against Imran, but added: “This is a matter for the Pakistani legal and judicial system”. “It is not directly a matter for the US, and that’s because we don’t have a position on one political candidate or party versus any other political candidate or party,” Price said in a press briefing. He insisted that the US supported the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles in Pakistan and around the world.