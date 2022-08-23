Another Legal Notice

The latest in a long, long string of legal troubles for the PTI Chairman Imran Khan is far from over as Islamabad High Court has summoned him on August 31 to ascertain whether his remarks against the judiciary were tantamount to contempt of court.

However, he might have already drawn the ire of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, who commented that remarks threatening a female judge could not be expected from a former prime minister. Rightfully so, because a country known for its sticky floors and glass ceilings ready to trap any female who dares soar high cannot and should not allow anyone to add to the excruciatingly toxic culture.

But taking a step back from the gendered discourse, Mr Khan’s statements can be better understood in the context of rejuvenating a public rally, something politicians are known for doing. Of course, as a man commanding the support of millions upon millions and having seen the ground realities up close, he should have been advised to look closely before he leapt and not get swayed by the heat of the moment.

An independent judiciary shoulders the backbreaking burden of protecting our fragile democracy and therefore should be kept out of all political battles. But haven’t the leading lions from all around made much grander spectacles of splashing muddy water on the hallways of justice? From pointing fingers at members of the benches to downright claiming whosoever’s gavel pounded in the opposing direction as working in direct contravention to national interests, there is little that the honourable judges have not endured at the hands of those whose agendas pay no regard to constitutional limits.

So, while the federal government did not hesitate before turning all guns blazing on Mr Khan, carving him as a media pariah, a much greater need was to come up with a comprehensive protocol for engagement with the public. Riling up rallies for a short burst of adrenaline should be left to theatre productions. It is high time that politics in Pakistan grows out of the toddler sandbox and learn a lesson or two on mature moving and sagacious shaking.

As for Mr Khan, nothing speaks to hearts but the truth. Instead of roaring like a leopard who never changes its spots, it would befit his revolutionary image to let the votes do the talking. Since he has a far greater mandate than anyone could every imagine, leaving the extrafluous peddling to the annals of history and focusing on development and welfare would only add charisma to his appeal. Nothing else. *